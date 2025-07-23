Russia demonstrated commitment to diplomatic settlement of conflict — MP

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. During the talks in Istanbul, Russia once again demonstrated humanism and commitment to the diplomatic settlement of the conflict, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

"An important proposal advanced by Russia was declaring short pauses to allow medical teams to collect the wounded and the dead from the battlefield. Our side is again demonstrating humanism and commitment to end the conflict by political and diplomatic means. Now we are waiting for the fourth round," said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

On Wednesday, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held the third round of talks in Istanbul, which lasted for about 40 minutes. Following the two previous rounds of talks in Istanbul, held on May 16 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on a "1,000 for 1,000" format, as well as the swap of wounded and seriously ill detainees and bodies of those dead, along with soldiers under 25, under an all-for-all arrangement. Additionally, the sides exchanged draft memorandums on their vision of a peace settlement. The Russian side transferred several thousand bodies of Ukrainian troops to Kiev.