Russia works through list of 339 Ukrainian children, returns some of them to Ukraine

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Moscow has worked through the list of 339 Ukrainian children and returned some of them to Ukraine, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation, said following the third round of talks with Ukraine.

"As for the tens of thousands of children that were allegedly taken away from Ukraine, we have worked through the list of 339 Ukrainian children," he noted. "Some of the kids have returned to Ukraine; work on others continues. If their parents, close relatives or representatives turn up, the children will immediately return home," Medinsky added.

He pointed out that the children were currently in the government’s care, safe at child care facilities.