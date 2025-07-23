Russia working to repatriate Ukrainian children — head of Russian delegation

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Most of the children on the list handed over by Kiev to Moscow for return to Ukraine have never stepped foot inside Russia, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said after the third round of talks, adding that work is underway on the list, but it is shrinking.

"The children are coming back. But this list revealed that a large number of children had never been to Russia. And, most likely, they are somewhere in Europe, we do not know," Medinsky stated.

"50 names from this list turned out to not be children, but already adults. Therefore, this list is constantly getting smaller, but we are still working on each name."

During the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on June 2, the Ukrainian delegation handed over a list of 339 names of the children to return to Ukraine. Medinsky said that "representatives of the delegations are currently working specifically on this list."

Medinsky also said that Ukraine has repeatedly made unfounded accusations against Russia about the return of children. He promised that Russia would compile a list of such accusations.