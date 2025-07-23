Russia suggests handing another 3,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Russia has suggested handing another 3,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation, said following the third round of talks with Ukraine.

"We have suggested handing another 3,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers over to Ukraine, without setting specific deadlines because there are a number of technical issues, including the availability of a refrigerator truck and special vehicles in Ukraine," he pointed out.

"As soon as Kiev is technically ready to receive the bodies, they will be transferred to Ukraine with the assistance of the Red Cross," Medinsky added.