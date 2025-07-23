Russia notifies Ukraine of need for proper preparations for bilateral summit

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Russia has notified Ukraine of the need for proper preparations for a bilateral summit, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation, said following the third round of talks with Ukraine.

"Such a meeting needs to be properly prepared; otherwise, it won’t make sense. This is the position that we explained to Ukraine," Medinsky noted.

"In order for such a meeting to take place, the terms of an agreement need to be developed so it’s clear to the parties what to discuss at the meeting. In fact, such meetings are not for discussing agreements but for signing it," he noted.

"There is no point meeting to discuss everything from scratch," Medinsky added.

When asked if a possible summit had been discussed, the Russian presidential aide recalled China’s civil war between the Communists and Nationalists, which several meetings between Chiang Kai-shek and Mao Zedong had failed to end. "It’s because fundamental issues and disagreements had not been resolved," he explained.