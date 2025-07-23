ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Lvov Mayor Andrey Sadovy’s proposal to exhume the remains of veterans is morally outrageous, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation, said after the third round of talks.

"I think they themselves are ashamed of their unfinished gauleiter, who is engaged in digging up the remains. They are extracting the remains of both Russian soldiers of the Imperial army and Soviet soldiers, including many Ukrainians," he stressed. "This is an absolute moral degradation."

Medinsky said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks "did not dare" to raise this issue.

Earlier, Lvov Mayor Andrey Sadovy said that the Hill of Glory no longer exists in the city, adding that the elements of the memorial complex would be transferred to the so-called "museum of terror." Sadovy also offered to exchange the exhumed remains of 355 Soviet soldiers from the Hill of Glory for Ukrainian prisoners of war. Among others, the remains of the legendary intelligence officer, Hero of the Soviet Union Nikolay Kuznetsov were exhumed in the memorial complex.