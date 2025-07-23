Moscow asks Ukraine to return 20 Russian children — deputy foreign minister

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Russia has handed over to Ukraine a list of 20 Russian children who remain in Ukraine or have been taken to EU countries, asking that they be returned to their homeland, Deputy Foreign Minister and member of the Russian delegation Mikhail Galuzin said following the third round of negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

"Today we talked with the Ukrainian side about returning Russian children who remain on the territory of Ukraine, or were taken from the territory of Ukraine to the countries of the European Union," he said after the talks.

"And we did not just raise this issue, but handed over to the Ukrainian side a list of children who are, respectively, in Ukraine and in the countries of the European Union, about 20 people. A list of children and their legal representatives who can be contacted to ensure the return of these children to Russia."

Galuzin added that the Russian authorities take tireless and constant care of the children. The high-ranking diplomat stressed that this is why Russia is scrupulously and carefully working on Kiev's request for Ukrainian children.

"And we reasonably expect that the Ukrainian side will show the same attentive attitude to Russian children that the Russian side shows to the Ukrainian children," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

The current meeting of Moscow and Kiev representatives in Istanbul was the third and lasted about 40 minutes.

The first round on May 16 ended with an agreement on the exchange of prisoners under a "1,000 to 1,000" formula and a decision to draft memoranda on overcoming the crisis.

At the second meeting on June 2, the parties exchanged the draft memoranda on a peaceful settlement, and agreed on an exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. Moscow also handed over several thousand bodies of the dead to Kiev.