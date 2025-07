ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation departed the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul after the third round of talks with Ukraine, a TASS correspondent reported.

The two delegations’ heads, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, first held a one-on-one meeting. Later, the delegations gathered for talks that lasted for about 40 minutes. After that, both delegations made statements for the media.

A source told TASS that the Russian delegation would leave Istanbul on Thursday morning.