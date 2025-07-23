Russia favors solving global challenges in new sustainable development agenda — official

UN, July 23. /TASS/. The future program of sustainable development goals should be focused on key global challenges facing the humanity, the Russian president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals Boris Titov told TASS.

"It is necessary to choose the most important priorities. Today we are thinking about global challenges facing the humanity. Climate, the environment, geopolitical crises, people’s health, pandemics, population growth, and increasing poverty are the problems that concern everyone," he said.

When solving those problems, it is necessary to act together, Titov noted. "It will not work to lock yourself in your apartment: these problems will come to every home as they are global," he said, adding that secondary tasks should be solved at the national or regional level, with the efforts of the world agenda focused on global challenges in particular.

Consultations on the formation of the future development program will start at the SCO and BRICS venues, as well as in the format of bilateral contacts with such countries as Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and the UAE, Titov said. "We have already developed a roadmap: we will discuss it at the SCO Sustainable Development Council, at the BRICS contact group, at round tables," he said.

The new agenda should be clearly structured as it is necessary to determine in advance sources of funding, specific goals and performance indicators, as well as create an effective project management system, according to Titov. "Management of global solutions is no less important than the goals themselves," he stressed.