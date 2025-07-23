Air defenses destroy six drones over Sevastopol, Black Sea — governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. Air defenses have destroyed six drones over the Crimean city of Sevastopol and the Black Sea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The loud sounds that have been heard in the city came from the operation of our military. According to preliminary reports, three unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over a field in the Kacha area and three more drones were drowned over the sea, at a small distance from the coast," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor urged local residents to remain calm and stay in safe places.

According to Sevastopol’s transport authority, maritime and ground public transport services have been suspended.