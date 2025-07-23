Eurotroika signs Russia-targeted pacts outside NATO framework for flexibility — expert

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The European "troika" (Great Britain, Germany and France) are signing military support agreements outside NATO frameworks to allow for quicker and more flexible responses in the event of a feared possible military conflict with Russia, Inna Vetrenko, Head of the Department of Social Technologies at the Presidential Academy in St. Petersburg, told TASS in an interview.

"They conclude bilateral, trilateral military support agreements, which prescribe a very important article, which is not in the NATO Charter. It’s related to the fact that if one of the parties is in danger or one of the parties is drawn into a military conflict, the other side automatically enters into this conflict, because the threat extends to it. This is necessary for all these treaties to work more nimbly, because the North Atlantic Alliance is large. These are not only the European countries that sign these agreements, but also others," Vetrenko, who is also Professor, Doctor of Political Sciences, said.

The expert added that NATO decision-making is hard, since the alliance's charter is very rigid. "This is why Europe is hedging itself by making military decisions in the event of a war with Russia, which they are preparing for, with a faster option," the professor explained.

Vetrenko said that Europe had already said that it was preparing for a war with Russia, which, in their opinion, would allegedly begin in 2030.

"That's how much time they need for strategic and tactical training. They have reoriented their military-industrial complex towards this, and they have adjusted all schedules and types of military exercises to this. This is stated by the German chancellor, the French president, and the British prime minister, and their efforts are united in this," she said.

The expert noted that information warfare is also being waged in the European countries in line with such training.

"The continued coverage of this issue in the media is a kind of informational pressure on Russia and articulation of its military positions," Vetrenko said.

On July 10, Britain and France agreed to deepen nuclear deterrence cooperation, allowing for the possibility of coordinated actions in this area. On July 17, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation. The British government said that under the agreements, London and Berlin will develop, among other things, missiles with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers in the next decade.