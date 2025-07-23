MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Varachino in the Sumy Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,220 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,220 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline sectors over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 165 troops and five artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 250 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 145 troops and a Western-made multiple launch rocket system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 405 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 200 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 55 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Yastrebinoye, Khrapovshchina, Ryzhevka, Khoten and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Veliky Burluk and Garbuzy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, seven motor vehicles, five artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Izyum and Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, Karpovka, Shandrigolovo and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, a multiple rocket launcher and two Western-made field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Western-made multiple launch rocket system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Zvanovka, Serebryanka and Aleksandro-Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 145 personnel, two motor vehicles, a Western-made multiple launch rocket system and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 405 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Oktyabrskoye, Suvorovo, Rodinskoye, Stepanovka, Poltavka, Artyoma and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 405 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a motor vehicle, two multiple launch rocket systems and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Iskra and Poddubnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Pervomaiskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 55 [Ukrainian] army personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial sites in past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise, an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshop and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations and foreign mercenaries in nearly 150 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck an enterprise of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, a workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, control posts of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and missile/artillery armament depots, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 256 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 256 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, six smart bombs and a Neptune missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 256 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 71,978 unmanned aerial vehicles, 622 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,305 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,725 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,596 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.