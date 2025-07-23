Russia regrets US decision to quit UNESCO — mission

PARIS, July 23. /TASS/. Russia regrets the United States’ decision to quit the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and believes that the move will have serious political and financial consequences, Russia’s acting Permanent Representative to UNESCO Kirill Rynza has told TASS.

"The decision to quit UNESCO is regrettable. It can be said for sure that the US withdrawal from UNESCO will have both political and financial consequences," he said.

From the political point of view, it means that the opinion of an entire global region will not be taken into account during the decision-making process, the Russian diplomat continued.

As far as the financial aspect is concerned, the US withdrawal will mean that "Washington’s astronomic debt to the organization of over 600 million will not be repaid."

Rynza added that Washington has not made contributions to the organization’s regular budget since 2011.

"Despite Director-General Audrey Azoulay’s remarks about some sort of financial stability, ensured by the Secretariat, the US withdrawal from the organization will entail most serious consequences, affecting a number of projects and programs," he said.

On suspending US membership in UNESCO

The White House said on July 22 that President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO. According to the Department of State, the withdrawal will take effect on December 31, 2026. The organization advances "a globalist, ideological agenda for international development," which is at odds with Washington’s "America First foreign policy," it said.

This is not the first time the US has pulled out of UNESCO. The Ronald Reagan administration withdrew from the UN body back in 1984, citing its extreme politicization and wasteful spending. The US returned to UNESCO in 2003. The country exited the organization again in 2018, during Trump’s first term in office, saying that UNESCO had an "anti-Israel bias," needed "fundamental reform," and that the United States had a mounting financial debt to the organization. The US came back to the UN body in 2023.

After taking presidential office again in 2025, Trump signed an executive order giving 90 days to review cooperation with UNESCO.