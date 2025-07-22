Alternative banking mechanisms function, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The alternative mechanisms of interaction with African nations in the sphere of bank payments are functioning and being improved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Foreign Minister of Mozambique Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

"These mechanisms have already been functioning long since, are being improved and cover in the first instance the increasingly broader use of national currencies, and more," the top Russian diplomat said.

The other mechanisms are in place that do not depend on those that want to make economic sanctions "the main tool of their foreign policy for the sake of keeping the hegemony in the world," Lavrov added.