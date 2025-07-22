Lavrov hopes Europe takes note of Trump administration’s willingness to listen to Russia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that Europe takes note that the current US administration led by President Donald Trump is open to taking Russia's position into consideration.

"I really hope that the reasonable approach that the Trump administration demonstrated in this situation after it replaced the Biden administration, which spoke in unison with the rabid Europeans, that this reasonable approach, which includes openness to dialogue, a willingness to listen and hear, will not go unnoticed by the Europeans, despite all the current discussions about the need to continuously arm the Kiev regime at the expense of European taxpayers," he said at a press conference following talks with the Foreign Minister of Mozambique, Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas.

Lavrov drew attention to the "impunity, the constant incitement of the Kiev regime to continue provocations, to continue terrorist acts against civilian targets, against peaceful citizens of the Russian Federation," which do not stop.

"Of course, they will receive a worthy rebuff, and Russia will achieve all the goals that the European Union is trying to block via the hands of the Kiev regime," the Russian minister assured.