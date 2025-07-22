Three killed, three injured in Ukrainian drone attack on bus in Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, July 22. /TASS/. Three people have been killed and three others have been injured in Ukraine’s drone attack on a private bus in the Golopristansky district in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian troops attacked a private bus with a drone in the Golopristansky district. According to preliminary data, three people were killed in the attack. Another three civilians suffered injuries, they remain in critical condition. All of those injured were taken to the Skadovsky district’s central hospital," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

At least three people have been killed and seven others injured in the Kherson Region due to the Ukrainian agression over the past 24 hours, Saldo added.

"A passenger car was hit by an incoming shell in the settlement of Gladkovka. A man and a woman born 1955 were injured as a result, both were taken to the Skadovsky district’s central hospital. The enemy carried out another terrorist attack on a civilian car in the settlement of Novaya Kakhovka. Two people were injured, they were taken to a local hospital," the governor said.