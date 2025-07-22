MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,180 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,180 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 troops and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 215 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 365 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 195 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an air assault regiment and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Yunakovka, Khrapovshchina, Varachino, Sadki and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Gatishche and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, three motor vehicles, four artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Osinovo, Petropavlovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Kleban-Byk, Zvanovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, five pickup trucks and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pershe Travnya, Krasnoarmeysk, Petrovskogo, Udachnoye and Poltavka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 365 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and six field artillery guns, including a UK-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka and Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an ammunition depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Pridneprovskoye and Pervomaiskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 65 Ukrainian army personnel, five motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, five electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in over 140 areas in past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 140 areas in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck storage facilities and assembly workshops of unmanned aerial vehicles, a training site for operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 259 Ukrainian UAVs, two Neptune missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 259 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two Neptune long-range missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Neptune long-range missiles and also 259 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 71,722 unmanned aerial vehicles, 622 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,297 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,577 multiple rocket launchers, 27,710 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,560 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.