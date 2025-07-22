New round of direct talks between Moscow, Kiev expected to be held this week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold a third round of direct negotiations this week, the Kremlin will make an official announcement as soon as the dates are approved, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

"We hope that they [the talks between Russia and Ukraine] will be held this week," the Kremlin spokesman said. "We will announce the dates as soon as we are ready."

Kiev earlier suggested that a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine be held this week. A source told TASS that the negotiations would be held on July 24-25 and Istanbul would remain the venue for the talks.

Russia and Ukraine held the second round of negotiations on June 2. During that meeting, the parties exchanged draft memoranda outlining proposals for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and reached agreements on the exchange of severely injured prisoners of war and the repatriation of fallen soldiers. Moscow transferred several thousand bodies of the deceased to Kiev.