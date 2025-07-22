Kremlin highlights Kiev’s ongoing ban on talks with Putin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin maintains that Kiev has still not lifted its ban on negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"To be fair, [it should be noted that] this ban remains in effect. This is an obvious fact," he said, commenting on the possibility of arranging a meeting between Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

Commenting on Zelensky's remarks that preparations for the leaders’ meeting would be discussed at the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, Peskov noted that the agenda for the upcoming delegation contacts was "very complicated."

"Among other issues, of course, it will be necessary to discuss the draft memoranda that [the parties] exchanged during the second round. This is why first we’ll have to do a lot of work with this before talking about the possibility of some meetings at the high levels," Peskov concluded.

In 2022, Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council prohibiting negotiations with Putin.

At the two previous rounds of talks, held in Istanbul on May 26 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, as well as the release of seriously ill and young (under 25) prisoners under an "all for all" format — at least 1,000 people from each side.