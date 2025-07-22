DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. Russia's drone operators eliminated a group of Latin American mercenaries that fled from the settlement of the Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

Russian FPV drones struck the foreigners attempting to leave the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region on armored vehicles.

"Our FPV drones hit armored vehicles with Latin Americans. Both vehicles were destroyed along with the troops. It was quite a large group," the defense source said, adding that about 10 more people fled on foot and on motorcycles.

TASS reported on July 21 that the Ukrainian army had deployed a group of Latin American mercenaries to the settlement of Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic.