Mishustin arrives in Chita where he will hold meeting on grain exports

CHITA, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in the Trans-Baikal Region as part of his tour of the Far East.

Mishustin will inspect the regional perinatal center in Chita. Moreover, he will hold a meeting on the development of grain exports. Later, a meeting with the region’s governor Alexander Osipov is expected.

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov will take part in the events.