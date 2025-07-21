Putin toughens rules for vessels’ calling to Russian seaports

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree toughening the procedure for vessels calling to Russian seaports from abroad.

The document was signed in accordance with the Law on the wartime situation.

"I hereby decree that the call of vessels voyaging from foreign ports to seaports of the Russian Federation shall be made with the permission of a sea harbormaster agreed with an official of an authority of the Federal Security Service," the decree stipulates.

The Federal Security Service has been tasked with assigning officials to check vessels coming to ports, with the government overseeing that the decree is carried out in full.

Prior to this presidential decree, vessel entry rules were regulated by an order from the Ministry of Transport, which applied special procedures only when a port’s waters adjoined a naval base.