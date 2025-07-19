MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 220 soldiers and 61 drone operation centers from operations of the battlegroup West over the past day, said the battlegroup’s spokesman, Leonid Sharov.

"Ove the past day, Ukraine lost more than 220 servicemen, 20 motor vehicles and 2 field artillery guns. Air defenses destroyed 37 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Also destroyed were 61 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft operation centers, an Octava electronic warfare station, an electronic reconnaissance station and 5 ammunition depots," he said.

According to the spokesman, acting with the support of artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aviation, the battlegroup's units improved their positions along the forward line and struck formations of two mechanized brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of Karpovka, Druzhelyubovka, Novosyolovka and Volchy Yar.