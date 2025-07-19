MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 175 soldiers from operations of the battlegroup East over the past day, said the battlegroup’s spokesman, Alexander Gordeyev.

"Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 175 servicemen, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 13 vehicles, an ammunition resupply point and 18 drone operation centers," he said.

According to the spokesman, a Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit and two towed howitzers were destroyed in a counter-battery battle.

Units of the battlegroup continued advancing deeper into the enemy's defense, inflicting strikes on manpower and equipment of formations of Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigades, along with Marines and territorial defense brigades in the areas of Novogeorgiyevka, Novosyolovka, Ivanovka and Zelyonoye Polye.