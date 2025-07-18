Russian troops liberate ten communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated ten communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week of July 12-18 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Degtyarnoye in the Kharkov Region <…> Battlegroup South units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Petrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…> Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region and liberated the settlements of Nikolayevka, Mayak and Popov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the week of July 12-18, "Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Karla Marksa, Voskresenka and Novokhatskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye Region <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russian troops deliver five precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered five strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian army recruitment centers and military-industrial enterprises over the week, the ministry reported.

"On July 12-18, the Russian Armed Forces delivered five combined strikes by airborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, infrastructure facilities of military airfields, sites for the assembly and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and crewless boats, arsenals, fuel and materiel depots, territorial recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 17 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units "kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on amassed manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,180 personnel, 17 armored combat vehicles and 47 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 28 field artillery guns and six ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 11 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,550 personnel, a tank, 11 armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, 113 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns, among them three NATO weapons and 14 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 33 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,040 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,040 personnel, an armored vehicle, 26 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 17 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,975 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,975 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,975 personnel, 16 armored combat vehicles, 33 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 13 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,330 personnel, two tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 52 enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 420 personnel, 62 motor vehicles, 52 electronic warfare stations and 24 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,387 Ukrainian UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,387 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, two Neptune long-range missiles and 28 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles, 28 guided aerial bombs and 1,387 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 70,353 unmanned aerial vehicles, 619 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,249 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,577 multiple rocket launchers, 27,529 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,351 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.