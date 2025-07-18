CHISINAU, July 18. /TASS/. The pro-Western Moldovan government’s policy of confrontation with Moscow lacks support among a significant portion of the country’s citizens, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov believes. He expressed hope for improved bilateral relations following Moldova’s parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

"We rely on the hope that democratic principles will prevail in Moldova, and that the elections set for September 28 this year will demonstrate that democracy is alive, and that the voice of the people, including that significant portion of the population advocating for stronger relations with Russia, will be heard. This would represent a victory of democratic principles," the diplomat stated in an interview with TASS.

According to him, Moscow continues to be guided by the 2001 bilateral agreement in its relations with Chisinau, with Moldova’s contacts with Brussels in no way required to obstruct its ties with Russia.

Relations between the two countries began to worsen after pro-European forces came to power in Moldova in 2021. In 2023, Chisinau expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.

According to public opinion polls, following the autumn elections, the ruling pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity will not be able to maintain a parliamentary majority and the future government will be a coalition. In opposition are the Pobeda and Alternative blocs, as well as Our Party. The Party of Socialists is negotiating potential alignment on the For Moldova platform together with the Party of Communists, the Heart of Moldova and the Future of Moldova parties, all of whom criticize the government’s current anti-Moscow stance.