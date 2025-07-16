Russian diplomat calls on Israel to stop violence, lift blockade of Gaza Strip

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has called on Israel to stop violence and lift the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

"Regrettably, the Palestinian population’s problems are not reduced to Gaza only. We are seriously concerned over the situation in the West Bank, where Israeli forces are intensifying their operations. West Jerusalem’s actions entail large-scale destruction, aggravate the humanitarian crisis and deprive displaced families of any hope to return to their homes. We regularly receive reports about the killings of Palestinians, seizures of territories, and demolition of buildings. This is unacceptable," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

He called on Israel to immediately stop violence in the occupied Palestinian territories, ensure the protection of the civilian population, and not to hamper humanitarian deliveries. He urged that the blockade of the enclave be immediately lifted.

The Russian diplomat stressed that force methods of resolving the problem of hostages held in Gaza have proved to be ineffective and called for an immediate ceasefire with the mediation of international players and the release of all detainees.

He also approved Saudi Arabia and France’s plans to organize an international conference in support for the two-state solution, which is scheduled to be held in late July in New York. "The years of the Arab-Israel confrontation prove that there is and can be no other peaceful scenario for the Middle East," Nebenzya added.