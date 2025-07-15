Russia wants to understand meaning of Trump’s words on Ukraine deadline — Lavrov

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. Moscow would like to understand what US President Donald Trump meant by allocating 50 days to reach a settlement on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, reiterating that the US leader had repeatedly set various deadlines.

"Certainly, we would like to understand what is behind this statement about 50 days. Earlier, there were also the deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days, we’ve seen it all and really would like to understand the motivation of the US president," the top Russian diplomat told a news conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries in China’s Tianjin.