Russia disappointed its signals not understood by West — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Moscow is disappointed that its signals on the inadmissibility of the West’s military presence in Ukraine do not find any understanding, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

"Indeed, we are quite disappointed that the completely clear and consistent signals sent by Moscow on this matter are being disregarded without finding any understanding," the Kremlin official said, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about the readiness of the "coalition of the willing" to be present in Ukraine immediately following a ceasefire.

The "coalition of the willing" will be ready to begin its mission immediately after Russia and Ukraine reach a ceasefire agreement, Macron said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a bilateral summit in London.