Russian troops liberate Tolstoy community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Tolstoy in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Tolstoy in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfields in overnight precision strike

Russian troops delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting Ukrainian military airfields over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by airborne long-range precision weapons, including the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile system and long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles on the infrastructure of military airfields. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were struck," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 1,280 troops in all frontline areas over past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and two artillery systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and a foreign-made self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 165 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 440 troops and three artillery systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 205 troops, two tanks and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 80 troops and an artillery system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery systems in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments and an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Kondratovka, Varachino, Yablonovka, Yunakovka, Pisarevka, Sadki and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a tank brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Olkhovatka, Khatneye and Melovoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, nine motor vehicles and two field artillery systems in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk and Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region, Kolodezi, Yatskovka and Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, 18 motor vehicles and a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations, an air defense radar and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Pereyezdnoye, Slavyansk, Seversk, Minkovka, Serebryanka and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, three pickup trucks and eight field artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 440 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov, Muravka, Udachnoye, Petrovskogo and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 440 personnel, six motor vehicles and three artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamyshevakha, Volnoye Pole and Voskresenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Temirovka, Olgovskoye, Malinovka and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 205 personnel, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 80 Ukrainian troops and an enemy artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye, Plavni, Orekhov and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Stepovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Antonovka and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 80 Ukrainian army personnel, six motor vehicles, an artillery system, eight electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a fuel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 135 areas over past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 135 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition depots and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 135 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 226 Ukrainian UAVs, nine smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 226 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and nine smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 226 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 68,477 unmanned aerial vehicles, 614 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,167 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,576 multiple rocket launchers, 27,176 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,891 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.