Russia sees decisions by European Court of Human Rights as null, void — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia regards decisions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as null and void and has no intention to implement them, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a press briefing.

Journalists noted that later on Wednesday, the court was expected to hand down judgements in the cases related to the 2014 Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash and the situation in Ukraine, and asked Peskov if Russia followed the court’s activities and intended to implement its decisions.

"We have no intention to implement them. We see them as null and void," Peskov pointed out.

Today, the ECHR is expected to hand down judgments in four lawsuits filed by the Netherlands and Ukraine. The plaintiffs demand the court provide a negative assessment of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and recognize Russia as being a party to the conflict in Ukraine since 2014, when a government overthrow took place in Kiev. One of the lawsuits is related to the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.