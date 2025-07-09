Child protects mother in Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk beach — official

KURSK, July 9. /TASS/. A five-year-old child shielded his mother with his body during a Ukrainian drone attack on a beach in the Russian city of Kursk, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Kursk residents are true heroes. Eyewitnesses say that the five-year-old protected his mother with his body. He’s a real man as he did not get scared or lose his composure but rushed to save the one he loves the most," Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

According to him, another young man was passing by the beach when he heard two women and a child scream, and ran to help. This was when a device detonated. "I am deeply touched by how all our residents tried to help each other. This matters a lot; no enemy attack can crush our strong and brave people," the acting regional governor added.

Khinshtein also noted that if the need arose, Kursk doctors would contact their colleagues at federal medical centers.

Earlier, Khinshtein announced that a Ukrainian strike on a city beach in Kursk had killed three people. Another seven, including a child, suffered wounds.