Russian diplomat can see substantial progress in Moscow-Washington dialogue

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia is taking measures to restore the political dialogue with the United States and can see that substantial progress toward a relations thaw has been made, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, stated at a news briefing.

"We are taking measures so that we can maintain dialogue with the United States, and we can see substantial progress in this field," the diplomat noted.

According to him, there may be an understanding, "after a while, regarding what we can and cannot do or what is admissible or how the fundamental principles, including those outlined in the UN Charter, too, will be restored."

"Believe me, we stand firm on the positions formulated in the UN principles by the founding fathers and we will defend those at any level, regardless of what country [we communicate with], that is [we rely] on this foundation that Russia’s foreign policy is based on," Miroshnik added.