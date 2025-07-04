Air defenses destroy 12 Ukrainian UAVs over two Russian regions in three hours

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk and Oryol Regions in three hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Moscow time [between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. GMT] on July 4, alert air defense forces destroyed 12 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: seven UAVs over the Bryansk Region and five UAVs over the Oryol Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the drones destroyed by air defenses caused no damage or casualties.

"Operational and emergency services are working at the scene," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.