Russia-Saudi trade commission to meet in second half of 2025 — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The joint meeting of the Russia-Saudi commission on trade and economic cooperation is intended to be held in the kingdom in the second half of this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"The joint intergovernmental Russia-Saudi commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation is playing the key role in searching for new opportunities for the maximal engagement of the potential in place with both countries," Lavrov said. "Its previous meeting was held in late 2023 in Moscow and we intend to hold the next one in the second half of this [year] in Saudi Arabia," he noted.

Both countries have the mutual disposition towards the continuation of close interaction in the OPEC+ format, the top Russian diplomat said. "This unique mechanism bringing together leading countries - oil exporters is much needed from the standpoint of keeping the balance of demand and supply in the global energy market," Lavrov stressed.

Russia and Saudi Arabia share the position concerning the need to intensify exchanges of delegations for practical implementation of earlier reached agreements, he added.