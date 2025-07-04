Russia, Saudi Arabia hope Iran, Israel will resume talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia hope that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran will be sustainable, paving the way for renewed talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following negotiations with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"We particularly focused on the Middle East situation, of course. We welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and expressed hope that the ceasefire will be sustainable and pave the way for resuming talks," he said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia share the view that it is necessary to refrain from any actions potentially leading to resumption of armed confrontation, the minister added. "We believe that emerging contradictions should be resolved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, in compliance with the Charter of the United Nations (UN), and with the active assistance of countries that can influence the positions of the parties. And, of course, Saudi Arabia and Russia are among them," he noted.

"We hope that leaders of Arab states of the Gulf and Iran will display wisdom and healthy pragmatism to preserve the positive developments achieved in recent years, and continue their efforts to develop good-neighborly relations. I would like to note that the agreement between the kingdom and Tehran’s officials played a decisive role in normalizing the relations between the Arab countries of the Gulf and Iran," Lavrov said.

The approaches of Russia and Saudi Arabia to the Middle East settlement, the Palestinian problem, the situation in the Gaza Strip and in Syria also coincide, he concluded.