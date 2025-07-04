Resolution of Ukrainian crisis must respect Russia’s security concerns — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict must take into account Moscow’s legitimate security interests and ensure the protection of the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"A political and diplomatic resolution is impossible without addressing the root causes of the conflict, as President [Vladimir] Putin emphasized during yesterday’s phone conversation with President [Donald] Trump," Lavrov stated. "We will not accept any solution that disregards Russia’s legitimate security interests or fails to guarantee that violations of the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking people will not be repeated," he added.

Lavrov also noted that he had thanked the Saudi side for its "balanced and pragmatic stance on Ukrainian affairs, as well as for its genuine commitment to promoting a peaceful settlement, including by offering a venue for US-Russia talks."