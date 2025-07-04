Specific date of Putin’s address to Federal Assembly not yet determined — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. No specific date for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly has been determined, the head of state decides on it in accordance with feasibility, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The president determines the date of the address in accordance with feasibility in terms of a timeframe. As you see, this year, the president thinks it feasible to do this later. The specific timeframe has not yet been determined, as soon as the president thinks it necessary, we will let you know," the Kremlin official said.

According to the Russian Constitution, the president delivers annual addresses to the Federal Assembly, covering the current situation in the country and the key directions of domestic and foreign policy of the state. The head of state traditionally provides his evaluation of the situation in the country and outlines goals for the future in such speeches.

The previous address took place at the end of February 2024. It was the 29th in Russia’s modern history and the 19th for Putin as head of state.