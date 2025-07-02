MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. American mercenary Daniel Alexander Paul Woods-Reese, who has been fighting in the Ukrainian army since 2022, was eliminated by the North Group of the Russian army in the Sumy Region, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"American mercenary Daniel Alexander Paul Woods-Reese was killed by the fighters of the North," the source said.

The source said the mercenary had a family in Ukraine. He fought with the intelligence services and was eliminated on June 29 in the Alekseyevka area in the Sumy Region.