No requests for conversation with Putin from Berlin, London — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Leaders from the UK and Germany have not sent any requests to Moscow for a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, replying to a question by TASS.

"There have been no requests from Germany or the UK," he said.

Earlier, Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation for the first time in almost three years. Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace described the conversation as substantive.

Until September 2022, the leaders of the two countries remained in constant touch, however, a series of phone conversations were interrupted then because Macron breached the conversation’s confidentiality.