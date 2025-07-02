Russia to protect citizens detained in Azerbaijan by all means available — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow will defend the legitimate interests of its nationals detained in Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels, using all available means, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have seen the footage and noted all the details. We will protect the legitimate interests of our citizens through diplomacy, employing all tools at our disposal," Peskov said in response to a question about a photo showing four Russians detained in Azerbaijan with visible bruises.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s APA news agency reported that the Sabail District Court in Baku has ordered eight Russian citizens to be held in custody for four months. According to the agency, the individuals face charges of drug trafficking from Iran as well as cyber fraud.

The report notes that each suspect was brought before the court separately. The group was detained by Azerbaijani law enforcement officers on Tuesday.