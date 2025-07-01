Russian diplomat says Serbia in midst of ‘slow-burning color revolution’

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The kindling for a color revolution in Serbia was laid in 2024, and now it is burning slow, with the authorities at risk of being ousted, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

"Anti-Serbian forces, mainly from abroad, used these protests in their vile interests," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "Indeed, this color revolution was set in motion in November 2024. But it is a slow-burning, rather than explosive, scenario, geared toward ousting the current authorities."

According to the Russian diplomat, the ultimate goal of the protests, evidently financed from abroad, is quite obvious. These protests are, in his words, advantageous for the West, which is reluctant to cooperate with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who, despite being oriented toward the European Union, "holds a principally different position, defends Serbia’s sovereignty," and acts in the interests of his country.

The Serbian leader "differs dramatically from other speechless leaders of the Balkan countries and other small European nations who have neither voice nor say," he said, adding that it is pointless to expect Vucic to "roll back cooperation with Russia and join, either fully or partially, the anti-Russian sanctions."

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, on June 28, about 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest rally. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement operatives had to use crowd-control measures to push them out of central streets. As a result of disturbances in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, 77 individuals were detained, including one minor.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commented on the riots on Sunday, saying that the government gained the upper hand in the standoff.

However, mass protests in Serbia continued. Overnight into June 30, the rioters blocked key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities, erected barricades and tents, demanding the release of those detained, holding elections and dismantling the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building. Similar protests are organized in other Serbian cities, including Novi Sad and Nis.