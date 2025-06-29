Lavrov draws parallel between German and modern Ukrainian Nazis

CHOLPON-ATA, June 29. /TASS/. German and modern Ukrainian Nazis share their attitude towards those they want to enslave, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev.

"What the German and the modern Ukrainian Nazis have in common, it is their attitude towards those they want to enslave. The Nazis burned Jews just because they were Jews and the Ukrainian Nazis burned Russian people in Odessa on May 2, 2014 only because they were Russians. I would advise Mr. [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz to realize such parallels for himself," Lavrov said.

"There is no sense in talking with Europe further" without clarifying this serious topic, the top Russian diplomat noted.

Moscow will continue standing for the fair settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and "is open to the honest work," Lavrov stressed. "Certainly, we would not be ready to rigged approaches we are being pushed to, I would like to stress again, by some European leaders," he noted.