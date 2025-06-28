MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for economic and investment cooperation Kirill Dmitriev has said that the fact that former US President Joe Biden quit politics before dragging the world into World War III is worth celebrating.

"Hard to believe it’s only been a year since Biden’s debate harakiri. So much has unraveled since. Let’s celebrate the fact Biden ran out of time in politics - before dragging the world into WWIII or keeping his false narratives afloat," he wrote on the X social network.

On June 3, the US Department of Justice launched a probe into the decision Biden made in his final days in office, granting pardons to his family members and 37 prisoners, whose death sentences were reduced to life imprisonment. The investigation aims to verify the former president’s capacity and establish if others might have used an autopen to sign the documents without his knowledge.

Previously Biden was accused of setting the stage for the start of World War III, by authorizing strikes with US weapons deep into Russian territory among other things.