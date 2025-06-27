MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s weapons expenses have been estimated with the swiftest and successful conclusion of its special military operation in mind, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists.

"Yes, we want to conclude the special military operation with the result that we need. Certainly. We are assessing everything with that in mind. Precisely taking this into account and not any aggressive plans with regard to Europe and NATO countries. We are planning to reduce spending, and they are planning to increase it," Putin said.

On June 20, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian leader noted that at each stage, Russia suggested to Ukraine to pause and negotiate, cautioning that otherwise Kiev’s situation would only exacerbate. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia would have preferred achieving the goals of the special military operation by political and diplomatic means but while this continues to be impossible, the operation goes on.