Putin arrives in Belarus on two-day visit

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus on a two-day visit, as his plane landed at the airport of Minsk.

The president has a busy program. He is set to take part in the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum later on Thursday, while on Friday he plans to attend the meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the governing body of the EAEU.

Putin is also scheduled to meet with the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Cuba, Uzbekistan, and government members from Mongolia and the UAE.