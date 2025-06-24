What is known about aftermath of last night’s Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted or destroyed 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were injured after a drone hit a residential building in Krasnogorsk outside Moscow.

TASS has gathered key details about the aftermath.

Scale of attacks

- Air defense forces destroyed or intercepted 20 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over six Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

- According to it, 14 UAVs were downed over the Kursk Region, two over the Moscow Region, and one each over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol, and Smolensk regions.

Aftermath

- Two people were injured as a drone hit a residential building in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev said.

- A 34-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs.

- Also, a pregnant woman has been hospitalized with wounds.

- In addition, a fire broke out in an apartment following the attack.

- Some 100 people, including 30 children, were evacuated from the building.

- Residents of the affected building in Krasnogorsk have already returned to their homes.

Airport services

- Temporary restrictions on flights to and from two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo, were put into place. They have since been lifted.