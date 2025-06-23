EU views on many issues evolve towards political extremism — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The views of the European Union's authorities on many issues have evolved in the direction of political extremism, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"In the European Union, the alignment of views on many issues has changed significantly in the direction of political extremism and the harmful ideology that permeates the decisions of this structure on the Russian track," he told the media on the sidelines of the 11th international forum of scholars and experts Primakov Readings.

"I believe that this issue should primarily be addressed to European voters and European elites, since people are voting in such a way that those in power are figures who, in my deep conviction, do not bring any benefit to the European Union or to their own countries. This indicates that something has happened in terms of distorted perception of the surrounding world among voters in these countries," Ryabkov added. "The massive anti-Russian propaganda, which has been pouring through mainstream media for years and decades, is one of the factors."

The Primakov Readings forum has been held annually since 2015 in memory of the Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov. The forum discusses scenarios for the development of international relations, challenges in the field of international security, as well as new models of interaction among global political actors. TASS is the main media partner of the event.