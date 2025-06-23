Iran got bombed instead of receiving support in nuclear sphere, Russian envoy says

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been conducting inspections of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure most often compared to other countries, while instead of support, Tehran gets bombed, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I would like to reiterate that Israel still has not joined the NPT (the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons - TASS), accordingly, no full-fledged IAEA inspections system is being applied to it. Iran remains the most IAEA-inspected country in the world. And, instead of support of this attitude, its territory and residents are being bombed, by a country at that, which, let me reiterate, completely refuses to sign the NPT. This is an outrageous and cynical situation," he said at an emergency session of the UN Security Council called over US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.