Putin meets with king of Bahrain’s advisor ahead of SPIEF plenary session

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the national security advisor to the king of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The meeting took place immediately before SPIEF’s plenary session, as Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing earlier.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced, the meeting’s main topic was the Middle Eastern escalation. In Bahrain, the sheikh is directly responsible for addressing regional crisis-related issues.

The escalation in the Middle East, triggered by Israel’s unjustified strikes on Iran, has hindered air links in the region. However, Bahrain, by sending its high representative, has underlined the importance of its participation in SPIEF and of talks with Russia as one of the leading global players.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovation’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

